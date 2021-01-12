News & Insights

New appointments at Joe Public

Joe Public’s Joes are growing

12 January 2021
Picture: UNSPLASH/JAVIER ALLEGUE BARROS
Joe Public United exists to be the fertile soil that grows its people, clients and the country. And because it believes this starts with feeding the incredible growth potential of its people, Joe Public is especially excited to announce the following promotions, as its people embrace new growth opportunities within the group:

Karabo Mashele, social media manager. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC
Reshal Ramnarayan, financial manager. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC
Telana Botes, integrated group account director. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC
Andrew Write, integrated business unit director. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC
Sisonke Charlie, account executive. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC
Caree Ferrari, account management director. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC
