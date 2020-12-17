News & Insights

VMLY&R bags Vodacom account

17 December 2020 - 05:00
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

VMLY&R, part of the global WPP Group, has won the full Vodacom advertising account. The agency will be responsible for through-the-line work for all business units as well as the master brand.

Vodacom has been with the Ogilvy Group for the past five years. VMLY&R was partnered in its pitch by consultancy DY/DX, Think Creative Africa and Demographica, whose new Oxford Nelson agency will be involved. VMLY&R global telecom experts will also be working on the account.

Jarred Cinman, CEO of VMLY&R, says: "The word ‘monumental’ isn’t one I use lightly but this win certainly fits the bill."

Now more than ever brands need to be relevant

Connected brands are those that are purpose-driven
News & Insights
5 months ago

How brands can lead into a new era

Two significant implications come to mind for brands in this new era: a requirement to drive purpose-led organisations, and accelerated digital ...
News & Insights
7 months ago

African brands: a $60bn dilemma

Africa’s brands face losing billions in value as Covid-19 wreaks havoc on the continent’s economies and on consumer buying power, according to an ...
News & Insights
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Avatar gets Sars account
News & Insights
2.
WATCH: SA’s favourite ads from 1984–2018
News & Insights
3.
Radio’s changed landscape – Part 1
News & Insights
4.
Allan Gray tells story of the benefits of delayed ...
News & Insights
5.
Brand sustainability and customer loyalty
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.