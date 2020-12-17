VMLY&R bags Vodacom account
17 December 2020 - 05:00
VMLY&R, part of the global WPP Group, has won the full Vodacom advertising account. The agency will be responsible for through-the-line work for all business units as well as the master brand.
Vodacom has been with the Ogilvy Group for the past five years. VMLY&R was partnered in its pitch by consultancy DY/DX, Think Creative Africa and Demographica, whose new Oxford Nelson agency will be involved. VMLY&R global telecom experts will also be working on the account.
Jarred Cinman, CEO of VMLY&R, says: "The word ‘monumental’ isn’t one I use lightly but this win certainly fits the bill."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.