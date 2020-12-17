VMLY&R bags Vodacom account

VMLY&R, part of the global WPP Group, has won the full Vodacom advertising account. The agency will be responsible for through-the-line work for all business units as well as the master brand.

Vodacom has been with the Ogilvy Group for the past five years. VMLY&R was partnered in its pitch by consultancy DY/DX, Think Creative Africa and Demographica, whose new Oxford Nelson agency will be involved. VMLY&R global telecom experts will also be working on the account.

Jarred Cinman, CEO of VMLY&R, says: "The word ‘monumental’ isn’t one I use lightly but this win certainly fits the bill."