Crisis management: 48H rises to the occasion

Dlamini believes the biggest mistake brands make when faced with a crisis is reacting too slowly, in the vain hope that it will somehow go away. "It never does, instead it only gets worse. The typical brand crisis often starts as something fairly innocuous. How the affected organisation manages it is what determines whether it spirals out of control or is averted. A crisis may start with someone complaining about a bad experience at a hotel, say. If the hotel is slow in responding and others start sharing their experiences, pretty soon you have a social media crisis."

Dlamini says most organisations only invest for good times and are happy to focus solely on their influencer strategy or search engine optimisation.

"They underestimate the importance of planning for when things go wrong. Truth only grabs their attention when it arrives."

Dlamini and Stopforth say social media has completely changed the media paradigm and though dominant platforms like Facebook and Twitter are nearly two decades old, brands should not think they have the concept taped: social media is constantly evolving and strategies continuously need to be refined and updated. Agility is the key.

"What’s more important is responsiveness, rather than strategy," says Dlamini. "You can’t retrofit a strategy into a current crisis."