Joe Public United’s prestigious Nkosi award at the Assegais

The Assegai awards acknowledge integrated direct marketing campaigns that deliver results

07 December 2020 - 09:43
With the advertising industry being badly battered by Covid, Joe Public United is grateful to be having a fruitful awards season despite the challenges. The 2020 Assegai awards proved to be another show of greatness for the integrated brand and communications group, which scooped several awards last night.

The agency received 12 awards, including seven gold, one silver, one bronze, two leader awards and the prestigious Nkosi award. The Nkosi award is given to an entry that has performed above all others and shown excellence in strategy, return on investment and creativity ­— proof of the agency’s growth.

SA National Blood Service had a standout performance last night as the winner of two gold awards for its campaign to educate South Africans while also asking them to help save lives — showing that meaningful work during this pandemic can also be impactful.

Retailer Jet had big wins at the awards for its creative campaigns. “The Great Stigma Clearance” campaign aimed to spread information about breast cancer awareness to its consumers through a sale. “30 Days of Self-care” was a quirky attempt to drive self-care during the Covid-19 lockdown. Heritage Day campaign “#JetSwenk” was also a winner, proving Joe Public United’s willingness to keep creating content that grows its clients.

Additional accolades included Chicken Licken’s “Everybody Is Talking About It”.

The Assegai awards aim to acknowledge those who have produced integrated direct marketing campaigns that deliver on remarkable results.

“The wins highlight the group’s willingness to strive for creative excellence to deliver on a great creative product for our clients,” said Khuthala Gala Holten, Joe Public Johannesburg co-MD.

“The Nkosi award, specifically, is a personal win for the leaders of our agency because it shows that, though this year has been difficult, the group is still aligned to its true north. Our commitment to growth continues every day through the growth of our people, clients, and country.”

Joe Public United wins Loeries Agency of the Year and Regional Agency Group of the Year

SPONSORED | Joe Public United claimed 37 awards in total, including 11 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze awards, with 5 craft certificates
Joe Public named FM AdFocus Large Agency of the Year 2020

SPONSORED | Joe Public named FM AdFocus Large Agency of the Year 2020
