Why real-time, always-on consumer data is a necessity

In the first article of this series, KLA research director, Caitlin Bauristhene, drew on the film Moneyball to illustrate why businesses that embrace data will thrive. Now we go deeper, exploring the benefits of having access to a continuous flow of consumer data in a changed world.

The Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the susceptibility of human psychology and behaviour to rapid alteration. Those businesses in touch with how their consumers are feeling, thinking, and behaving – through real-time, always-on consumer data – are afforded the necessary insights to foster agility and responsiveness. Both are key to corporate sustainability.

The link between valuation and brand strength

Covid had a material effect on listed company valuations. According to KPMG’s report on the impact of the pandemic, the global banking industry saw its valuations (price-to-book ratio) drop from an average of 1.00x at the beginning of 2020, to 0.69x by the end of April 2020.

As economies and consumers slowly return to normality, market-wide valuations have begun to recover. But there’s disparity in the rebound. Tech and pharma wiped out Covid losses and powered higher, while the energy and financial services sectors settled well below pre-crisis levels.

There are industry specific dynamics that explain these divergences. But what’s become clear is that companies with a strong brand, in the eye of the consumer, have seen valuations recover faster.