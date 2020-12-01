Nando’s stays delivering flavour and SA art to the world

South African creativity arguably takes its place among the best in the world. It embodies our best traits, from our energy and resilience to our make-a-plan attitude that makes us who we are. SA’s favourite peri-peri chicken restaurant, Nando’s, is proud to serve as a platform to showcase Southern African creative talent to the world.

Standing in the Rosettenville restaurant – the very first Nando’s, cofounder Robbie Brozin says, “It is incredible to think that in the time since we started in this proud neighbourhood all the way back in 1987, Nando’s has not only put down roots all over the globe, but continues to invest in nurturing and developing southern African artists in a meaningful way. I feel so proud to know we’ve helped change artists’ lives.”

With more than 21,000 artworks, Nando’s has the largest collection of publicly displayed contemporary southern African art in the world. The collection can be found on the walls of more than 1,200 restaurants in 24 countries across the globe. The art is sourced from the various Nando’s artists development programmes, which support more than 350 artists on a regular basis.

“As we celebrate heritage (and our birthday) month, we thought it’s fitting to give our very first restaurant a makeover,” Brozin says. “Through our art programmes and platforms, we’ve committed to collaborating and sourcing works from the local creative sector. It’s why Nando’s Rosettenville, like all Nando’s restaurants globally, proudly features original southern African art.

The restaurant showcases artists Selvin November, Lindile Magunya and Nkoali Nawa, who was part of the 2019 Nando’s Creative Exchange Exhibition and programme. On the building facade is a magnificent 2.4m x 1.2m half-square ceramic artwork by Jenny Parsons, in collaboration with artisans from Spier Arts Academy. Our goal is to democratise art, making it more accessible for everyone to enjoy.”

Beyond helping to nurture and showcase southern African art, the Nando’s artist development programmes also create a point of differentiation for the brand among its competitors and provide beautiful, inviting spaces that can be enjoyed by every Nando’s guests and each Nando’s team member (known affectionately as Nandocas).