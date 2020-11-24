News & Insights

Sunday Times Gen Next 2021 is on track

24 November 2020 - 08:00

Unprecedented, uncertain, unplanned. Three words that best sum up 2020.

Covid-19 brought the world to a halt, and with it, the postponement of major events.

Instead of putting things on hold, we decided to pivot, hosting our first fully digital Sunday Times Gen Next campaign during 2020.

The plan for 2021 is to stay on track, moving forward, with the date set for September 9, when we will be combining digital and in-person experiences, while following strict Covid regulations.

Helping us keep momentum and move to the next platform is Gautrain, our first 2021 headline partner.

We thank you for your support and look forward to next year’s Sunday Times Gen Next journey.

For more information on how you can get on board for next year’s Sunday Times Gen Next campaign, contact Cortney Hoyland on 082-442-0624 or hoylandc@arena.africa

The 2021 Sunday Times Gen Next survey will be conducted by Yellowwood.

Gen Next Awards: The youth are more loyal to purpose driven brands

Brands that have an authentic brand purpose appeal more to the youth market than those that don’t
News & Insights
3 months ago

Gen Next: Post pandemic truths on how to do business with SA’s youth

As the Covid-19 pandemic shifts, consumption patterns need to be transparent and consistent in the way they communicate with their customers
News & Insights
3 months ago

Gen Next: Does education align with the aspirations of young people today?

Covid-19 crisis has highlighted is the need for educational institutions, media and brands to collaborate more meaningfully to ensure all young ...
News & Insights
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Consumer activism on the increase in SA
News & Insights
2.
One of SA’s fastest-growing tech companies turns ...
News & Insights
3.
WATCH: SA’s favourite ads from 1984–2018
News & Insights
4.
Airport advertising delivers
News & Insights
5.
Consumers rate SA’s best supermarkets
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.