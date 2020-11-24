Sunday Times Gen Next 2021 is on track

Unprecedented, uncertain, unplanned. Three words that best sum up 2020.

Covid-19 brought the world to a halt, and with it, the postponement of major events.

Instead of putting things on hold, we decided to pivot, hosting our first fully digital Sunday Times Gen Next campaign during 2020.

The plan for 2021 is to stay on track, moving forward, with the date set for September 9, when we will be combining digital and in-person experiences, while following strict Covid regulations.

Helping us keep momentum and move to the next platform is Gautrain, our first 2021 headline partner.

We thank you for your support and look forward to next year’s Sunday Times Gen Next journey.

For more information on how you can get on board for next year’s Sunday Times Gen Next campaign, contact Cortney Hoyland on 082-442-0624 or hoylandc@arena.africa

The 2021 Sunday Times Gen Next survey will be conducted by Yellowwood.