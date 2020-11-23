Five Grands Prix and making Loeries history

The 42nd Loeries Awards, which took place last week, awarded Grands Prix to 1st For Women and FoxP2 Advertising for their 16 Days of Light campaign in the out of home – ambient category; Novomed Allergy Clinic and Impact BBDO for their Hidden Allergy campaign in the print crafts – art direction category; BBC Studios and The Odd Number for the Kasi Sensei campaign in the SA non-English radio station commercials category; Nedbank and Joe Public for Secrets in the film – branded content film – single category; and Mastercard and FP7 McCann for Astronomical Sales in the integrated campaign category.

This year’s Loeries Hall of Fame inductee is Boniswa Pezisa, group CEO of Net#work BBDO. The Hall of Fame was introduced by the Loeries in 2008 to recognise dedicated individuals who have contributed to the building and elevation of the creative and brand communications industry.

Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj says Pezisa is well respected as a committed leader and advocate for transformation in the industry. A former chairperson of both the Loeries and the Association for Communication & Advertising, she commands great love and respect from the industry which she has served for three decades.

Loeries history was made when Chicken Licken’s MD and chief marketer, Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, was awarded the Marketing Leadership Award, an honour her father, George Sombonos, received in 2013. The award was introduced by the Loeries in 2007, to recognise an individual for their marketing achievements over a sustained period.

Sewraj says Sombonos-Van Tonder’s leadership has resulted in Chicken Licken winning numerous Loeries Awards over the years, culminating in Chicken Licken becoming the No 1 ranked brand in the Loeries 2019 rankings. Her support of her advertising agency, Joe Public, he says, is a testament to how effective brand and agency partnerships can create innovative experiences for society.

This year the Loeries Awards received more than 5,200 entries, 18% of them from outside SA. Overall, 1,217 brands were represented by 470 agencies from 20 countries across Africa and the Middle East. A total of 264 Loeries were awarded across 16 categories: five Grands Prix, 28 Golds, 63 Silvers, 110 Bronzes, 14 Craft Golds and 44 Craft Certificates.

The awards were judged by over 140 regional and international industry leaders in their fields including international jury presidents Swati Bhattacharya, Till Hohmann, Dennis Lück, Katherina Tudball, Nicholas Hulley and Alan Kelly.