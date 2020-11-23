Beyond 2020: Global Youth - Voices & Futures
23 November 2020 - 11:00
2020 has been a challenging year. From the ongoing global pandemic, to police brutality and systemic racism sparking protests around the world, to disasters caused by climate change and activism around the environment – this year has brought a huge amount of change, disruption and uncertainty.
Beyond 2020: Global Youth - Voices & Futures is an exploration of how the events of 2020 are shaping young people’s plans, beliefs and attitudes for the future.
Giuliana Dias (Senior Director – Research & Insights, Viacomcbs Africa) will explore the results of South Africans youths within the global context.
3 December 2020 09h00
