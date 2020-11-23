News & Insights

Beyond 2020: Global Youth - Voices & Futures

23 November 2020 - 11:00
Picture: Devin Avery/Unsplash
Picture: Devin Avery/Unsplash

2020 has been a challenging year. From the ongoing global pandemic, to police brutality and systemic racism sparking protests around the world, to disasters caused by climate change and activism around the environment – this year has brought a huge amount of change, disruption and uncertainty.

Beyond 2020: Global Youth - Voices & Futures is an exploration of how the events of 2020 are shaping young people’s plans, beliefs and attitudes for the future.

Giuliana Dias (Senior Director – Research & Insights, Viacomcbs Africa) will explore the results of South Africans youths within the global context.

3 December 2020 09h00

Click here to register.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA’s most-liked ads: reflecting the new normal
News & Insights
2.
FM AdFocus Awards winners to be announced on ...
News & Insights
3.
WATCH: SA’s favourite ads from 1984–2018
News & Insights
4.
How savvy creativity brought new ways of bringing ...
News & Insights
5.
Customer experience in B2B marketing
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.