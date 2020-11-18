Loeries Creative Week kicks off
The Loeries Creative Week 2020 kicked off on Monday with a welcome by newly appointed Loeries chair Fran Luckin. A variety of topics linked to the 2020 Loeries #Createchange theme was addressed by keynote speakers who included Jess Weiner, Rani Bisal, Katherina Tudball and Alan Kelly. They spoke about ingredients for winning awards, the business of belonging, inclusivity in gender, African creativity and the future of education.
Instagram’s 10th birthday celebration and Facebook’s talk “Diversity & Inclusion: Real Talk with Moose” were among the main highlights on the second day, together with Howler’s “Data inspires creativity”. Other sessions included further thought-provoking topics and confronted important issues of misrepresentation, transformation, diversity, and gender disparity affecting the brand communication industry.
On Monday and Tuesday the following awards were announced: Out of Home and Out of Home Crafts, Print and Print Crafts, Shared Value, Effective Creativity, Service Design, the Student Instagram Challenge, Digital and Digital Crafts, Integrated Campaign, Media Innovation and Brand South Africa Young Creatives.
Gold Loeries were awarded to First for Women and FoxP2 Advertising for the 16 days of Light campaign (outdoor media); AB InBev and Promise for Cold Tracker (out of home crafts); An Nahar Newspaper and Impact BBDO for the New National Anthem Edition (print indoor posters); Novomed Allergy Clinic and Impact BBDO for The Hidden Allergy campaign (print crafts); Fedgroup and Regency Global for Fedgroup Impact Farming (shared value); Kimberly-Clark and Ogilvy Johannesburg for the World’s First Baby Marathon (effective creativity); and Shoprite Checkers for Checkers Sixty60 Minute Grocery Delivery (service design).
Tuesday’s winners included Joe Public United for #SignTheSmileOff (digital data-driven campaign); MakeReign for Insurance with a Shop (digital crafts category); and Mastercard and FP7McCann Dubai for Astronomical Sales, which won gold both in the integrated campaign category and in the media innovation – single medium category.
Two talented young creatives, Tshepo Tumahole, a copywriter at Joe Public, and Jarryd Duthoit, a finishing artist at Left Post Productions, were awarded the 2020 Loeries Brand South Africa Young Creatives Award. Entry was open to those 27 years and under. The award recognises the top young creatives in the brand communications industry, the winners each receiving a Gold Loerie.
