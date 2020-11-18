Loeries Creative Week kicks off

The Loeries Creative Week 2020 kicked off on Monday with a welcome by newly appointed Loeries chair Fran Luckin. A variety of topics linked to the 2020 Loeries #Createchange theme was addressed by keynote speakers who included Jess Weiner, Rani Bisal, Katherina Tudball and Alan Kelly. They spoke about ingredients for winning awards, the business of belonging, inclusivity in gender, African creativity and the future of education.

Instagram’s 10th birthday celebration and Facebook’s talk “Diversity & Inclusion: Real Talk with Moose” were among the main highlights on the second day, together with Howler’s “Data inspires creativity”. Other sessions included further thought-provoking topics and confronted important issues of misrepresentation, transformation, diversity, and gender disparity affecting the brand communication industry.