Marketing spend: hope for a brighter new year

New data from Scopen Africa and the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company shows that during the first six months of the lockdown, 58% of marketers cut their advertising spend. Just over 30% maintained a stable budget, and a paltry 5.6% increased spending by 20%-30%.

The data confirms brands have cut adspend in response to the pandemic — the overall average reduction was 21.3%, though this is a slightly smaller reduction than expected.

The Trend Score 2020, launched for the first time in SA, is a barometer of the marketing industry over the past six months and also gives a view to the next six. Data was gathered between September 15 and October 12.

Of the 36 participating companies, most are SA-owned and the rest are multinationals, and three in five have more than 1,000 employees. Categories covered were fast-moving consumer goods, services and durable consumption goods. Below-the-line spending — promotions, activation, experiential and events — dropped the most (26.6%), followed by above-the-line at 18.8%.