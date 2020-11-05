Call to all SA digital marketers to take part in skills gap survey

Like so many SA industries, digital marketing has had a tough year as client budgets dried up amid the economic hardship brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now it is time once again for the IAB SA’s annual Digital Marketing Skills Gap Survey, which aims to present a comprehensive view of gaps in digital marketing skills in SA — a crucial challenge to address in revitalising and growing the industry.

The IAB SA represents the country's digital media, advertising and marketing industries, and the survey is compiled in partnership with the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.

Arena Holdings, the publisher of Business Day and Financial Mail, is a member of the IAB SA.

Input from digital marketers throughout SA will be crucial for the survey, which will also help the IAB SA’s education council plan training, skills and diversity initiatives in the industry.

“The aim of the survey is to consolidate the views and needs of all stakeholders to inform current and future skills needs; to empower educational institutions and inform learners about career opportunities and skills evolution; and to ensure that businesses have access to a sufficient skills pool to thrive,” says Joey Khuvutlu, IAB SA education council chair and MD of Hellocomputer Johannesburg.

Take the survey now

If you are a digital marketing professional or industry member, the survey needs your input. It will take less than 10 minutes to complete, and all data will remain anonymous.

>> Click to start the survey

The survey closes on December 1. E-mail digitalskills@iabsa.net for more information.