Gauteng learners rise to the ‘Play Your Part’ challenge to give back

It’s been nine years since Brand South Africa launched its “Play Your Part” movement to lift the spirit of our nation and inspire all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing.

While the movement continues to grow and evolve, Brand SA recently launched its online “Play Your Part” challenge. To stand the chance to win R50,000 in prizes for their school, the challenge calls on grade 11 and 12 learners from each province to upload on Facebook, pictures and videos of them making a positive difference in their communities and tagging @OfficialBrandSouthAfrica @PlayYourPart using the hashtags #GetInvolved #PayYourPart

From October 12 to 26, learners from Stanza Bopape, Tsako Thabo Secondary, Bokgoni and Amogelang Secondary Schools participated in the challenge, representing Gauteng.

“We expect great things from our learners in the province of gold,” says Sithembile Ntombela, Brand SA’s general manager for marketing.

“Gold may be one of the hardest elements we know, but a heart of gold is at its every essence, and what giving back is all about. This is what it means to get involved and give back to those around us. This is at the heart of what Play Your Part is all about,” says Ntombela.

Join in the conversation with Brand SA by visiting www.brandsouthafrica.com or liking the Facebook page, and following on Instagram and Twitter for regular updates.

For more information on Play Your Part, visit www.playyourpart.co.za or like the Facebook page and follow on Twitter for regular updates.

This article was paid for by Brand SA