Free State learners take up the call to make a difference in Brand SA’s ‘Play Your Part’ digital initiative

Brand South Africa has hosted a series of online “Play Your Part” school challenges across the country to inspire the nation through acts of service displayed by learners in their communities.

In each provincial challenge, learners must demonstrate how they are making a difference in the lives of those around them and in the process, stand the chance to win R50,000 in prizes for their school.

From October 13 to 26, grade 11 and 12 learners from Vulamasango Secondary School, Hodisa Technical School, St Bernards High School and Moemedi High School in the Free State, now have their chance to lead the way by showcasing their active citizenry and upload pictures and videos of them making a positive difference in their communities, and challenge each other to do the same.

To enter, learners are encouraged to share their activities on Facebook, and tag @OfficialBrandSouthAfrica @PlayYourPart and use the hashtags #GetInvolved.#PlayYourPart

“The ‘Play Your Part’ nationwide movement was created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenry in SA,” says Sithembile Ntombela – Brand SA’s general manager for marketing.

“Through this online challenge, we want to take the spirit of what it means to ‘play your part’ and engage with our learners from the heart of our wonderful country,” says Ntombela. “This way they will not only wear their hearts on their sleeves, but show us the difference we can make when we put our hearts into giving back.”

Join in the conversation with Brand SA by visiting www.brandsouthafrica.com or liking the Facebook page, and following on Instagram and Twitter for regular updates.

For more information on Play Your Part, visit www.playyourpart.co.za or like the Facebook page and follow on Twitter for regular updates.

This article was paid for by Brand SA