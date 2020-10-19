Pamro to host virtual conference in October

The Pan African Media Research Organisation (Pamro) celebrates its 21st anniversary this year. The organisation, which is responsible for one of the few segmentation models currently used in syndicated surveys – socioeconomic segments – is hosting a virtual conference from October 27 to 29.

Pamro aims to create a forum for industry organisations, media research providers, media owners, marketers and advertising agencies in various African countries to exchange knowledge and to learn from one another’s successes and failures in order to ensure the highest quality. It also aims to harmonise research methodologies to ultimately ensure a continental media research database. In 2019 Pamro’s country reports on media research included a record 26 countries.

The organisation’s primary activities are an annual meeting and All Africa Media Research Conference which traditionally have been held different parts of the continent. This year’s virtual conference includes speakers such as Kambe Mwaba, knowledge and insights manager at Coca-Cola Africa, and Bev Tigar Bassett, associate vice-president for business development at Borderless Access in SA, who together will deliver a white paper on leveraging bot-enabled research to understand the health habits and beverage opportunities among African consumers.

Other white paper topics being delivered at the conference include a discussion on complex automated phone surveys as an alternative to F2F research, which will be delivered by 3M3A media research specialist Brenda Wortley and project manager Christopher O’Hearn.

Jonathan Wells, senior vice-president of data science at Nielsen Media, will deliver a white paper on global digital viewing: trends through Covid-19 and beyond.

A white paper on driving audience insights to inform a global five-year plan for content marketing, distribution and digital strategy across TV and multiple digital screens will be presented by Sarah Messer, a director at Nielsen Media in the United Arab Emirates.

Mike Smit, founder and MD of Media Host, will deliver a white paper on gathering audience insights using mobile technology, while Josiah Kimanzi, an executive consultant at Onesandzeros in Nairobi will present a paper titled “Blossom or Bottom – a digital spectacle in Kenya”.

Frontline Africa CEO Irene Phoebe Kiwia will discuss how behavioural communication can revolutionise media for Africa.

For more information on Pamro’s 2020 All Africa Media Research Conference, or to register for the virtual event, click here.

Made possible by: Borderless Access, DStv Media Sales, Nielsen and Telmar