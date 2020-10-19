Brand SA 'Play Your Part' challenges Northern Cape learners to dig deep and give back

Brand South Africa’s "Play Your Part” online initiative, “is challenging learners in the Northern Cape to give back to their communities during the month of October. Brand SA is the official marketing agency of the country and custodian of the nationwide active citizenry movement.

From October 13 to 26, grade 11 and 12 learners from Vuyolwethu and St Boniface Secondary Schools and Tshireleco and Roodepan High Schools have been asked to make a positive difference in their communities and upload pictures and videos of their involvement in the “Play Your Part” online challenge.

To enter and stand the chance of winning R50,000 in prizes for their school, learners are encouraged to share their activities on Facebook, and tag @OfficialBrandSouthAfrica @PlayYourPart and use the hashtags #GetInvolved #PlayYourPart.

“Tough times seem to be where South Africans truly shine, and these few months have been no exception,” says Sithembile Ntombela – Brand SA’s general manager for marketing.

“What we are hoping with this iteration of "Play Your Part’ is that learners from the home of diamonds, dig deep and show us that they too can shine when it comes to giving back to those who need it the most.”

Join in the conversation with Brand SA by visiting www.brandsouthafrica.com or liking the Facebook page, and following on Instagram and Twitter for regular updates.

For more information on Play Your Part, visit www.playyourpart.co.za or like the Facebook page and follow on Twitter for regular updates.

This article was paid for by Brand SA