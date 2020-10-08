AdFocus 2020: 29 agencies make the shortlist

The 2020 FM AdFocus Awards shortlist features 29 agencies this year competing across 10 categories. Jury chair Tumi Rabanye says: "In spite of the difficulties of the lockdown it felt as if we didn’t miss a beat and this year the judging included the new Agency Adaptability Award that gave us an opportunity highlight agencies that had made the best of a difficult climate."

Three agencies compete in the small agency category: Hoorah Digital, Rogerwilco and Think Creative Africa. Just two agencies are shortlisted in the medium-size category — Duke and The Odd Number — while three compete for top honours in the large agency category — Joe Public, M&C Saatchi Abel and TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg.

Four agencies make the public relations shortlist: Avatar PR; Eclipse Communications; Edelman; and Razor, part of the M&C Saatchi group.

In the specialised agency category, Levergy, Retroactive and Triple Eight are on the shortlist. For the Partnership Award, which recognises synergy between agencies and their clients, there are two finalists: Joe Public and Chicken Licken; and M&C Saatchi and Takealot.

Three agencies compete for the Transformation Award: Duke; Joe Public; and Triple Eight.

In the African impact category, BCW, Dentsu Aegis and Triple Eight all make the shortlist.

In the adaptability category, FCB Johannesburg, HaveYouHeard and Triple Eight are competing for the prize.

Carat, The MediaShop and Vizeum make the network media agency shortlist. The winners will be announced at the end of November.