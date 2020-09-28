Avoiding the lure of vanity metrics

While brand awareness is a priority, Andreucci says posting irrelevant content to an unqualified audience is a waste of time and effort. Targeting the right audience, with the right message, at the right time, on the other hand, has been proved to be a far more effective strategy.

“Consumers very quickly see through content that adds no value,” she says. “To be successful when it comes to social media, every piece of content must drive a particular message with an underlying associated business objective, providing value both to the consumer and to the audience. In a nutshell, if a social media post does not have an objective, don’t put it out.”

Given the fact that a brand post on social media is very clearly sponsored, she says generic posts with no call to action serve little purpose. “Consumers don’t typically dislike advertising. What they resent, however, is advertising that is annoying or irrelevant. This means that sponsored brand posts need to be brave and relevant, and communicate a useful message. Experiment with different creative ideas, copy and targeted audiences to see which resonate best with consumers and result in the highest conversions.”

At the same time, brands should be using the data generated by social media platforms to inform their strategy and drive more effective business decisions. There should never be a need to put out generic content, she insists.

“Rather than focusing on vanity metrics, focus on the metrics that really matter and that serve to drive the business forward.”