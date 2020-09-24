News & Insights

Matrix Communication Group launched

24 September 2020 - 05:00
Kgaugelo Maphai. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kgaugelo Maphai. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kgaugelo Maphai, former MediaShop MD, has launched the Matrix Communication Group, a new investment vehicle pursuing interests in marketing, communications and technology. His partner is communications specialist Dineo Mahloele as MD.

Matrix hopes to acquire interests in owner-managed independent agencies that offer specialist services.

"As entrepreneurs, we have a role to play in contributing towards rebuilding the local economy, and we can only achieve this by empowering and being empowered to showcase our expertise and talent," Maphai says.

Mahloele will focus on day-to-day business operations. She has previously worked at YFM, Total Exposure and Meropa Communications, and as a consultant for organisations including ArcelorMittal SA, the EU in SA and BCX.

