Triple Eight wins Agency of the Year award at UK Purpose Awards

Marketing, PR and digital agency Triple Eight recently won the Agency of the Year accolade at the UK PRWeek Purpose Awards in a virtual online ceremony. The Purpose Awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas to further positive causes, and acknowledge the organisations and individuals behind them. The awards are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, nonprofits and NGOs.

Last year Triple Eight was the 2019 AdFocus Agency of the Year, winning a remarkable four awards.

Founded in Johannesburg by Sarika Modi in 2012, Triple Eight is an all-women, socially conscious agency. It employs 70 people in SA, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, servicing 45 global brands. More than 70% of the agency’s work is purpose driven.

The Purpose Awards judges said the agency has impact written all over it. One said it has “powerful campaign case studies and a strong commitment to innovation within communications. Triple Eight has a strong mission and is setting an incredibly positive design and innovation example in the industry. It is a clear winner for me.”

Another judge commented that it feels like the agency deserves special recognition for its purpose and said the agency should be commended for being “a growing female business in a part of the world where gender equality is hardly top of the bill”.

“Clearly doing great things,” was one comment, while a further judge lauded the agency for “some excellent activations”.

Editor-in-chief at PRWeek UK and EMEA, Danny Rogers, congratulated the agency, adding: “This is … a unique and innovative agency with social purpose at its core and the producer of some highly creative and proven campaigns for social good."

Triple Eight has made a name for itself producing work that achieves both business and social results. Modi explains that purpose has become increasingly important for all companies as consumers become more conscious of the impact that brands are having on communities and the planet. The result is that they’re increasingly changing their spending patterns to support brands that are taking a stand on social issues.

This year the agency achieved a milestone of 50 long-term purpose campaigns and reached over 44-million people directly through high-impact face-to-face programmes. With eight years’ experience in hygiene and handwashing behaviour-change interventions, Triple Eight’s work has become even more critical this year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company plans to reach a further 52-million people in the region through Covid-19 programmes for brands such as Unilever, Dettol, Durex, AECI, Zuva Petroleum, Nestlé, Knorrox and Shoprite.

Commenting on the win, Modi says the agency is thrilled to have won this prestigious global accolade given that it is recognising best-in-class work and agencies from around the world. “We’re very proud to have represented our country and continent in work that drives both business and social results.”