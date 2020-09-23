News & Insights

CMOs in conversation: What’s next?

23 September 2020 - 10:00
Picture: Headway/Unsplash
Picture: Headway/Unsplash

Over the past four months, the FM Redzone has tapped into the minds of some of SA’s finest marketers about marketing in a “new normal”. We’ve looked at how strategies have changed and what’s been required to pivot with success. Currently, as we all know, there is a lot on the line for chief marketing officers (CMOs), and what the future holds is the next big question.

The one thing 2020 has taught us is that change needs to be embraced and how we adapt needs to be faster than ever. New marketing challenges have come to the forefront, and new future plans have been developed. However, what does this future look like for marketers? How do we strategize correctly in the short term? Do long-term strategies even exist anymore?  

Join Arye Kellman (chief creative officer, Tilt), Danni Dixon (consulting CMO, Dimension Data), Avik Sarkar (marketing director, Kellogg’s SA) and Neo Makhele (chief strategy officer, Ogilvy SA) as they answer some of these questions. 

Date: Tuesday October 6 2020

Time: 9am

Register here.

