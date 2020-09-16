Three out of four companies that invest in creativity achieve financial success

While many companies have chosen to cut marketing and advertising budgets to cope with losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, others have relied on creativity to offer consumers added value during these difficult times.

According to a study by Scopen International, a leading consulting firm that specialises in the communications industry with a deep research foundation, companies that invest in creativity get better results, have more market share, have more effective leadership and are more attractive to work with. Despite this, only 61% of companies worldwide consider themselves creative.

However, creativity, more than ever, says Mayte Ruiz de Velasco, business transformation manager at Scopen, cannot be left to chance. “It is key to drive creativity from within the company, starting with management, changing the way they work and deal with problems. Investing in creativity has been proven to provide a return on tangible benefits such as higher income, greater competitiveness and productivity.”

Such is the influence of creativity in most businesses that 78% of companies that invest in creativity obtain better productivity from their employees and 76% have a much more motivated team. Similarly, 83% of businesses that decide to support creativity are more innovative, 80% have more satisfied customers, and 73% of businesses achieve financial success.

While many companies cut their advertising investment in recent months, others sharpened their wit even further. Here are six examples, says De Velasco, that have been particularly impressive: