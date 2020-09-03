Brand value: Covid puts a focus on caring

If confirmation was needed that brands acting responsibly and for social good outperform those that don’t, then the BrandZ "Top 30 Most Valuable SA Brands" survey provides it.

The pharmacy chain Clicks, for example, is up five places to 24th in the 2020 ranking, thanks in part to having improved accessibility and convenience before and during the Covid-19 lockdown. This strategy, notes the survey, helped drive a 31% rise in pharmacy sales in the time leading up to the lockdown.

Clicks is seen by consumers as having fair prices, scoring 131 on a scale where 100 is average. As the survey says, this is increasingly critical for South Africans who have become more price-and promotion-conscious as the impact of economic uncertainty on household income intensifies. Three-quarters of consumers now say they pay more attention to prices and 42% will visit multiple stores to ensure they get the best value.

The annual global survey, which also gives rankings for individual countries, is commissioned by global communications holding company WPP and valuations of brands are conducted by brand equity research experts Kantar. The process combines market data from Bloomberg with insights from more than 3.8-million consumers around the world, covering almost 18,000 different brands in 51 markets. For the SA rankings, close to 30,000 local consumers were canvassed.

Kantar says its analysis shows that consumer expectations for brands to act more responsibly have risen dramatically in the past 10 years, and that 9% of a brand’s equity is driven by corporate reputation. A clearly defined purpose to benefit communities and society is becoming increasingly important to consumers as a result of the pandemic, and 90% of South Africans believe that brands should be talking about this.