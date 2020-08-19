Brand archetypes - what’s your brew?

People buy brands. It’s a phrase that most in our industry will have heard in some variation, at some point. Why then, does it seem that we sometimes lose sight of the fact that brands exist as identities, often with varied and hidden characteristics? It may be because the idea of translating a brand into a personality is a fairly abstract one.

Personality types are not available in a simple one-size-fits-all package. Most of us are a mix of different personas depending on our lived experiences.

This blurs lines and makes brand management an art rather than a science. But it doesn’t change the fact that science and predictability is highly sought after by marketers for their brands. Fortunately, significant research and study has gone into the origin of human personalities resulting in the classification of various behavioural archetypes that are an expression of our “collective unconscious” as per Carl Yung.

This gives us a framework from which to start to bring more brand science into the business world.

Ebony+Ivory recently went through the process of identifying and defining a brand archetype for MTN’s MusicTime app – in this case the agency used Jung’s "Primal Archetypes" as the reference point.

Looking deeper into the process with MusicTime offers some insight into how this analysis is done and where its value lies.