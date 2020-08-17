FM AdFocus Awards jury chair invites you to a discussion on advertising yesterday, today and tomorrow

The advertising industry is a restless lover always looking for the next new shiny thing. It has moved from the days of the 'Mad Men' and the 60-second TVC shot in an exotic location, to data-analytics; programmatic advertising and a shift in ways of working.

Join me, Tumi Rabanye, jury chair of FM AdFocus Awards 2020/21 with brand consultant Gordon Cook, Mosito Ramaili of Droga 5 and Mbali Ndandani of Unilever, on what the advertising industry was, where it is today and where it is headed.

Cook boasts a wealth of experience and knowledge on the industry and has played a role in the career success of many ad industry professionals. Cook will look back to look forward to giving us his idea of what the industry should look like in the future.

I know that I am inspired by Ramaili’s journey. He is where so many in the industry aspire to be. He accentuates the importance of breaking out of a myopic world view and locating ourselves as part of the globe. We will delve into this more in our discussion, as well as on his perception of how Covid-19 is proving that we are more connected than we realise.

Ndandani sits on the client side, as a digital media buyer across the continent for Unilever. Her passion and optimism focus on the industry and Africa. I'm looking forward to hearing about how she views the industry and its constant search for growth with a great sense of accountability on the continent. A key part of the discussion will be on why an African perspective is important to effectively service the markets.

So how do we shine a light on our innate excellence and grow it further as an industry?

Consider this your personal invitation from me.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, August 20

Time: 10am

Cost: Free