FM AdFocus 2020: the passing of the baton

There is no question that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on advertising agencies and their clients as they navigate the new normal.

Never before has the client-agency partnership been as critical in successfully positioning brands to be relevant to consumers, agreed both the FM AdFocus outgoing jury chair, Phumi Mashigo and the incoming jury chair, Tumi Rabanye, during a recent digital conversation with FM AdFocus editor Jeremy Maggs.

As consumers look for connections, the role of communications specialists is more important than ever, said Mashigo. Rather than going dark, brands need to be spending more now to ensure they are top of mind. To survive, brands need to be selling more, more often.

Rabanye agreed, adding that conversations need to be deeper and more impactful than ever. This is not the time for brands to be burying their heads in the sand, particularly as this pandemic is likely to be part of our reality for the next few years. At the same time the pandemic has underlined the need for brand purpose, and for brands to live their purpose.