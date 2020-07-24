Marketers adding value during the Covid-19 pandemic

Covid-19 has completely changed the world and has infected millions of people. During this time, some marketers have taken it upon themselves to add value to their consumers’ lives by taking action on important causes. By doing so, these companies have helped keep South Africans safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With domestic abuse statistics soaring during the lockdown, Carling Black Label has created a WhatsApp line under its #NoExcuse campaign to help encourage victims of domestic abuse to speak up during the national lockdown. Investec has created a mental health campaign for its medical professional clients on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19. Discovery Vitality’s new Vitality@Home platform has given Vitality members the chance to earn active rewards (now also lowered) from home through exercise and the healthy eating content that Discovery is now producing. These campaigns have improved and saved the lives of millions of South Africans during a difficult time and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Join the FM Redzone discussion with Arye Kellman (CCO, Tilt) and our panel in a digitised event that will look into how marketers in SA have added value for their consumers during Covid-19 and their plans for the future.

Confirmed panel members:

Ruellan Bateman (head of marketing, Investec Private Banking)

Rob Anderson (CEO and founder, Brand Hubb)

Arne Rust (brand director, Carling Black Label)

Date: August 4 2020

Time: 12.30am-1.30pm

Register now.