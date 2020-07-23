Freeze ads, and lose years

Brands right now are also dealing with a tonal dilemma. Do they maintain a creative edge or become more pragmatic in their messaging? Murphy believes it’s about keeping promises. He says during challenging times brands need to keep promises now more than ever by demonstrating ethical business practices; coming up with solutions; avoiding exploitation; and showing sensitivity.

"Your behaviour communication should come naturally out of what you are already doing, without feeling boastful or exploitative. Salience is still king, and creative, emotional branding, and video in particular, remain some of the most effective communications strategies."

Experts can preach optimism from the brand pulpit until they are blue in the face but ultimately it must come down to money or at least re-allocating or re-prioritising budgets. Murphy says: "As belts tighten, SA brands are asking themselves what do we cut? The studies we’ve highlighted in our report show that investment in marketing, product development, and customer service in a recession can be beneficial to brand recovery. New product launches are a good short-term investment. But investing in these areas does not necessarily mean an increase in spend overall. As competitors nearly always reduce spend, even just maintaining spend at this time presents an opportunity to grow share."

Murphy also believes brands and their agencies need to apply their minds to a post-pandemic strategy. "Recessions provide a great opportunity to observe emerging trends and re-evaluate strategies. Habits are disrupted, pain points will be felt more acutely at this time and customers will be more vocal with what they need. Take this opportunity to listen, understand their needs and respond. As new behaviours emerge, trends speed up and others slow down. Try to identify macro drivers and which horses you want to bet on."

Murphy says the rebuild phase is about returning to the pre-pandemic status quo. There’s an opportunity, he says, and a business imperative to see things that competitors have missed, to create a "new normal" that redefines existing customer relationships and accepts change. "Whether it’s about leaping boldly and much faster than you intended into digital transformation, or becoming more agile on one’s supply chain, and everything in between, the healthier brands will be using the recession to identify disruptions, think about new models, spot opportunities for diversifying products or services, and to shape their business responses accordingly."

Murphy also suggests that brands adopt a mindset of what the Wunderman report terms strategic dexterity. "With the 24-hour news cycle, the relentless increase in Covid cases, the changing nature of lockdown and the evolution of consumer reaction to it all, the best businesses are planning for a wide range of scenarios and making sure they are ready for all eventualities. In our own business we have moved from a quarterly budgeting cycle to a weekly one.

"Ultimately, different consumer groups and industries will be affected in different ways. We’ve developed a model for looking at this. We consider the combination of consumer and product categories to develop bespoke strategies for brands," he says.