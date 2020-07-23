FREE WEBINAR | Transformation in SA adland

The journey of diversity and inclusion in SA adland has been mixed, with great gains in some areas and huge frustration in others. As much as ownership is an essential component of a transformed industry, there is a need to look beyond too.

Transformation at the entry level is also key, and are youths of colour being equipped to attain success? How are women being prioritised at all levels?

How do we move forward together and create an industry that will make future generations proud?

At the next Financial Mail AdFocus LIVE discussion, join Bongani Chinkanda, founder of Diaries of a Salesman, in conversation with Pepe Marais (group chief creative officer, Joe Public United); Khensani Nobanda (group executive: group marketing & corporate affairs, Nedbank) and Veli Ngubane (founding partner & chief creative officer, Avatar).

Event details

Date: Thursday July 30 2020

Time: 10am

Cost: Free

To register for this FREE event, click here >>