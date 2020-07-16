Young people go boldly where advertising has not gone before

The generation gap is wider than ever. Technology and social circumstances are creating a new generation far removed from their elders. This means advertising needs young creatives to speak to young people because they are the next wave of consumers.

About 45% of South Africans are under 25 years old and employment for those of working age is scarce. But there is one bright career light that beckons — the real need for talented, passionate young people, from all walks of life.

“For the first time, young people are leading in the communication space. They are dictating the terms,” says M&C Saatchi Group SA chief creative officer Neo Mashigo. The market is changing rapidly, and these changes are accelerating. The market is getting younger and more diverse, and more complex. A generational gulf has opened between marketers and their future market. Young creatives are the bridge across that gulf.

“They grew up with so much change happening in their environment, and in Africa and SA the future consumer is them. They are in a better place to talk to that market and right now you find that marketers have to learn what their future market’s behaviour will be like. Marketers have to integrate themselves into a world of young people which they don’t really understand. But because that’s where the market is going to be, they have to be there.”

Faheem Chaudhry, MD of M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg, cautions that advertising and the broader creative industry is not like other businesses. Usually, you would do the work you were trained for within specific parameters, and the success of your work could be measured against known expectations.

“The creative industry is different: it’s about pushing boundaries. Because creativity is not defined or fixed, you have to look at what you haven’t seen before, go where people have not gone before. Creativity is not about precedent, like many other fields. It’s not about what has been done, it is looking for what hasn’t been done.

“This has to be done with tight budgets and within extremely tight timelines. Technology has made everything faster, which means you have to create work quickly, edit quickly, become more agile, respond, keep up to date with new platforms, and keep learning.”

The product of advertising is ideas. Chaudhry said that the process of ideas is subjective by nature. “You go through a lot of rejection. Sometimes people’s creative expectation is aligned with yours and sometimes not. You need resilience because you will take a lot of hits. Sometimes your great ideas get shot down, and you have to get up the next day and do it over again.”

Mashigo says: “In the creative industry you deal with things you can’t prove. You have no numbers to support your idea. You rely a lot on your instinct and innate understanding of people. And that poses the challenge: how do you convince people that you are right? It’s an idea, but is it a good one? Based on what?”