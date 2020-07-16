How the virus broke advertising

New figures by market research company AC Nielsen show that advertising spend is down by just over 20%, and as the Covid lockdown continues, it will continue to fall.

Apart from tobacco marketing, which is down 100% because of the ban on sales, other sectors that have been adversely affected are automotive (-52%), beverages (-49%), and retail (-54%). Travel, sport and leisure adspend is down by just over 50%.

These percentages reflect comparative average spend between January and April this year. SA’s lockdown began on March 27.

Hidden in the data is one number that illustrates the devastating impact the pandemic has had on small businesses, usually with small advertising budgets, often used in community newspapers or specialist magazines. So-called small display ads are down by just over 60%.

But Nielsen’s numbers also show that some sectors have been able to take advantage of the lockdown and increase adspend — notably foodstuffs (up 27%) and health and beauty products, up by close to 30%. And giving some indication as to what suburban SA is up to during the lockdown, pet shop and pet care advertising is up 100%.

Ana Carrapichano, founder and CEO of media agency Mediology, says: "When the world hit pause, so did many advertising budgets. Almost overnight campaigns were pulled after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the national state of disaster on March 15." She says brands have simply been forced to step back and watch as audience media consumption and consumer behaviour shifted.