Brand evolution during social revolution

It’s never felt like a more important time to be looking at the evolution of brands and the values they reflect about society, and the volatile, uncertain times we find ourselves in. Around the world, businesses are having to evolve and adapt at lightning speed.

Amid the upheaval of Covid-19, a human rights movement, #BlackLivesMatter, has gained momentum at an unbelievable pace. The theme is one that touches us all, asking us to examine areas of our lives where there’s been exploitation, discrimination or neglect.

Leading US companies are finding their reputations under fire, with their products being flagged as out of touch and possibly offensive. Many, like Aunt Jemima – a familiar household breakfast food brand in the US, are now taking action. Aunt Jemima has heard public sentiment and is changing its 100-year-old packaging to shut down a racial stereotype. Brand evolution.

We invite you to join us online for the Future of Media digitised series in partnership with Vodacom and EziAds, where our panel of international marketing experts will explore the future of brands in a changing consumer marketplace, with advice on navigating the issues being faced today – not only in SA, but globally.

Panellists include:

Patrick Hanlon – Founder and CEO at primalbranding.co, and considered the “Charles Darwin” of branding

Daouda Leonard – Founder and CEO of CREATESAFE, and music producer for Lady Gaga and Grimes, among others

Michael Perman – Former senior director of marketing at Levi Strauss & Co, innovation futurist and CEO of C’est What?

Joseph Perello – Founder and CEO of content company Props

The following topics will be up for discussion:

Understanding the use of “primal code” to create global brands

Brand creation and the development of a brand creed

The importance of identifiable brand iconography

How Covid-19, #BlackLivesMatter and other cultural events influence marketing and content

Storytelling as a tool to maintain brand relevance

The impact of video content

Date: July 21

Time: 6pm

Partners of the Future of Media digitised series include Everlytic, Proudly SA, The MediaShop and WAN-IFRA.