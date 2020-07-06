Joe Public’s 2020 vision reaches Cape Town
Joe Public United announces its newest growth venture: Joe Public Cape Town
Standing at the midpoint of 2020, one could make a fair profit on a bet that the six-letter word leading discussions in virtual boardroom meetings for most companies across the globe this year, is not “growth”.
But while Joe Public United is no stranger to the complexities and challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it, it has also never been known to shy away from an opportunity to expand its purpose, even in the harshest of climates.
Enter Joe Public United’s newest growth venture: Joe Public Cape Town.
The branding and communications group is proud to announce the launch of its Cape Town agency as the newest addition to the Joe Public United family, enabling the group to expand its capabilities and extend its offering to markets outside Johannesburg.
Joe Public Cape Town will be led by Cape-based Brendan Hoffmann as executive creative director, who returns to Joe Public after 11 years, thanks to the opening of the new Mother City office.
Hoffmann started with the agency in 2005 as a young art director and has 17 years of experience, in both traditional and digital advertising channels — most recently leading the 20-strong creative department at Publicis Machine Cape Town as group creative director.
“We are fortunate to be building on the foundations of a robust Joe Public value system, with a clearly defined growth purpose to lead us from the very first step. Our focus will be on growing our clients’ brands through innovative, effective creative solutions, born from rigorous, insight-driven strategies with clear and measurable objectives,” says Hoffmann.
Hoffmann is joined by Matt Quarta, a senior integrated strategic planner, who brings to the partnership his extensive expertise in the digital landscape, particularly in data and analytics, and brand and communication strategy. Quarta has been with Joe Public since 2017.
“We are delighted to be starting our Cape Town agency with a team as dynamic and accomplished as Brendan and Matt. The venture into Cape Town is a fantastic opportunity for us to expand our creative ambition of growing our clients with excellent creative output that resonates and connects with the man on the street,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer of Joe Public.
The brand and communications group views the opening of the Cape Town office as an opportunity to expand on its purpose of growing its people, clients and country, under the stewardship of Hoffmann and the Cape Town Joe Public team.
