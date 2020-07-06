Joe Public’s 2020 vision reaches Cape Town

Standing at the midpoint of 2020, one could make a fair profit on a bet that the six-letter word leading discussions in virtual boardroom meetings for most companies across the globe this year, is not “growth”.

But while Joe Public United is no stranger to the complexities and challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it, it has also never been known to shy away from an opportunity to expand its purpose, even in the harshest of climates.

Enter Joe Public United’s newest growth venture: Joe Public Cape Town.

The branding and communications group is proud to announce the launch of its Cape Town agency as the newest addition to the Joe Public United family, enabling the group to expand its capabilities and extend its offering to markets outside Johannesburg.