AdFocus Awards jury for 2020 announced

The 2020 FM AdFocus Awards jury has been announced, with a number of new jury members joining the main jury panel. Tumi Rabanye, the 2020/21 AdFocus Awards chairperson, says she is excited by the diversity of skill sets and experience this year’s jury offers. “I recognise that the sum of us is absolutely greater than our parts and I am confident that we will deliver positive impact through the 2020 FM AdFocus Awards,” she says. New jury members joining the panel are:

Lehlohonolo (Hloni) Mokhema – lead communications specialist for people and culture, Absa

Faheem Chaudhry – managing partner, M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg

Thabiet Allie – CEO, TurnUp Music

Wendy Bergsteedt – group head of marketing, Coronation Fund Managers

Dr Beate Stiehler-Mulder – senior lecturer, marketing and stakeholder engagement at the department of marketing management, University of Johannesburg

Lebo Motswenyane ­– founder, Lucky No8

Alistair Mokoena – country director, Google

Dali Tembo ­– MD, Instant Grass

Haydn Townsend – MD, Accenture Interactive

Sindiswa Masuta – strategy business director, Grey Group

Jay Badza – founder, Orchard on 25

Lesego Kotane – MD, King James Johannesburg

Mpume Ngobese – MD, Joe Public Connect

These new jury members join jurors who have confirmed their second term on the judging panel. They are:

Nontokozo Madonsela – group chief marketing officer, Momentum

Sibusiso Sithole – co-founder and executive creative director, The Odd Number

Pride Maunatlala – head of marketing, TFG, Foschini division

Oresti Patricios – CEO, Ornico Group

Nkgabiseng Motau – co-founder and chief creative officer, Think Creative Africa

Mmapula Mokoena – head of marketing, Yalu SA

Michael Oelschig – MD, Wunderman Thompson SA

Camilla Clerke – executive creative director, HelloFCB

Entries for the 2020 FM AdFocus Awards are now open. To enter, register on www.adfocus.co.za. Entries for the AdFocus media awards close on August 24 2020 while entries for the advertising awards close on August 31 2020. For further information on the awards process, contact Danette Capper at adfocus100@gmail.com or 082-494-4174.For advertising and sponsorship opportunities in the 2020 FM AdFocus publication contact Cortney Hoyland (hoylandc@arena.africa) or Kay Naidoo (naidooka@arena.africa).