AdFocus Awards jury for 2020 announced
The 2020 FM AdFocus Awards jury has been announced, with a number of new jury members joining the main jury panel. Tumi Rabanye, the 2020/21 AdFocus Awards chairperson, says she is excited by the diversity of skill sets and experience this year’s jury offers. “I recognise that the sum of us is absolutely greater than our parts and I am confident that we will deliver positive impact through the 2020 FM AdFocus Awards,” she says. New jury members joining the panel are:
- Lehlohonolo (Hloni) Mokhema – lead communications specialist for people and culture, Absa
- Faheem Chaudhry – managing partner, M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg
- Thabiet Allie – CEO, TurnUp Music
- Wendy Bergsteedt – group head of marketing, Coronation Fund Managers
- Dr Beate Stiehler-Mulder – senior lecturer, marketing and stakeholder engagement at the department of marketing management, University of Johannesburg
- Lebo Motswenyane – founder, Lucky No8
- Alistair Mokoena – country director, Google
- Dali Tembo – MD, Instant Grass
- Haydn Townsend – MD, Accenture Interactive
- Sindiswa Masuta – strategy business director, Grey Group
- Jay Badza – founder, Orchard on 25
- Lesego Kotane – MD, King James Johannesburg
- Mpume Ngobese – MD, Joe Public Connect
These new jury members join jurors who have confirmed their second term on the judging panel. They are:
- Nontokozo Madonsela – group chief marketing officer, Momentum
- Sibusiso Sithole – co-founder and executive creative director, The Odd Number
- Pride Maunatlala – head of marketing, TFG, Foschini division
- Oresti Patricios – CEO, Ornico Group
- Nkgabiseng Motau – co-founder and chief creative officer, Think Creative Africa
- Mmapula Mokoena – head of marketing, Yalu SA
- Michael Oelschig – MD, Wunderman Thompson SA
- Camilla Clerke – executive creative director, HelloFCB
Entries for the 2020 FM AdFocus Awards are now open. To enter, register on www.adfocus.co.za. Entries for the AdFocus media awards close on August 24 2020 while entries for the advertising awards close on August 31 2020. For further information on the awards process, contact Danette Capper at adfocus100@gmail.com or 082-494-4174.For advertising and sponsorship opportunities in the 2020 FM AdFocus publication contact Cortney Hoyland (hoylandc@arena.africa) or Kay Naidoo (naidooka@arena.africa).
