Entries for the 2020 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards are now open and can be registered at www.adfocus.co.za.

In addition to the traditional categories, AdFocus has introduced a special one-off award: the 2020 Agency Adaptability Award for the agency that has risen above the panic and disruption of an unusual year by successfully adapting to this new paradigm.

Covid-19 has presented the ultimate proof point that we do indeed live in volatile, unpredictable, complex and ambiguous times. The crisis has presented an opportunity for the true mettle of the agency-client partnership to be demonstrated by delivering work that is responsive to the moment and purposeful in helping the country reset while continuing to maintain the credibility of the partnership.

The 2020 Agency Adaptability Award will look for demonstrable agency-client collaboration that has positively shifted the conversation. It will consider how the agency has adjusted to the new reality and its responsiveness to the lockdown levels, as well as how staff members have been empowered to forge ahead despite the challenges. Client referrals will be an asset, as it will provide testament to the resilience of the agency. The spirit of this category is as much about responding to the new reality as it is about the courage of industry players to co-create the future.

Traditional categories include Large, Medium and Small Advertising Agency of the Year, Network and Independent Media Agency of the Year, Public Relations Agency of the Year, Specialist Agency of the Year and Overall Agency of the Year.

A number of special awards will as usual be made this year, including those of Lifetime Achievement, Industry Leader, Student of the Year, Shapeshifter, Partnership of the Year – which is awarded jointly to an agency and a client – the African Impact Award and the Transformation Award.

Entries for the 2020 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards open on June 30. For further information contact Danette Breitenbach (adfocus100@gmail.com). For advertising and sponsorship opportunities in the 2020 Financial Mail AdFocus publication please contact Cortney Hoyland (hoylandC@arena.africa) or Kay Naidoo (naidooka@arena.africa).