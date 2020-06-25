New Wunderman Thompson chair named

Local digital agency Wunderman Thompson, part of the WPP Group, has appointed Mohale Ralebitso as nonexecutive chair.

The move comes two months after Miles Murphy joined as CEO of the SA agency. Ralebitso will work with Murphy and the board to guide the strategic growth of the agency and act as steward for its transformation plan.

Ralebitso was the group chair of FCB SA. Previously, he worked at Old Mutual as marketing communications and corporate affairs director on its emerging markets executive committee. He was also the managing executive for Absa private bank. Currently, he is the founder and chair of Itataise Investments, and co-founder and CEO of Ralco Investments.