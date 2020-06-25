News & Insights

New Wunderman Thompson chair named

Local digital agency Wunderman Thompson, part of the WPP Group, has appointed Mohale Ralebitso as nonexecutive chair

25 June 2020 - 05:00
Mohale Ralebitso. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Mohale Ralebitso. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Local digital agency Wunderman Thompson, part of the WPP Group, has appointed Mohale Ralebitso as nonexecutive chair.

The move comes two months after Miles Murphy joined as CEO of the SA agency. Ralebitso will work with Murphy and the board to guide the strategic growth of the agency and act as steward for its transformation plan.

Ralebitso was the group chair of FCB SA. Previously, he worked at Old Mutual as marketing communications and corporate affairs director on its emerging markets executive committee. He was also the managing executive for Absa private bank. Currently, he is the founder and chair of Itataise Investments, and co-founder and CEO of Ralco Investments.

EXCLUSIVE: Majority black-owned Joe Public United making history

In a recently concluded transaction with three agency executives and an outside investor, Joe Public United is on its way to becoming SA’s largest ...
News & Insights
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Rise of the nillionaires
News & Insights
2.
Pandemic has resulted in more positive ...
News & Insights
3.
Consumers willing to pay more for brands ...
News & Insights
4.
Neo Mashigo wins Industry Leader of the Year at ...
News & Insights
5.
WATCH: SA’s favourite ads from 1984–2018
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.