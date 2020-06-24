Pandemic has resulted in more positive relationship with technology, study shows

In terms of gender differences, women (32%) were more likely than men (27%) to say they feel more engaged with friends, family and the world around them due to technology. This is particularly the case in Eastern European/Scandinavian markets.

South Africans appear to be using technology to monitor their physical and mental health more than any other country, with a third (29%) of survey respondents saying they check health apps or use wearable devices.

Reflecting positive engagement with technology during the pandemic, people are increasingly optimistic about the role of tech in society. A growing share of people globally believe in tech’s ability to solve societal challenges, such as health-care issues like Covid-19 – 42% in 2018, 45% in 2019 and 54% in 2020.

New brand expectations

This optimism translates into increased brand expectations. The pandemic has forced businesses to reconsider their interactions with consumers. When it comes to providing new services to help people mentally and physically, a massive 66% of people globally say they would not just “want” but expect organisations to use tech in a way that has a wider positive societal impact in the next five to 10 years. Over half in the US (60%) and UK (59%) feel this way, with people in China (84%) and SA (82%) needing it most.

In the future, every brand is a health brand. Two-thirds of consumers will expect brands to develop products and services that enhance their health and wellbeing. This is particularly the case in emerging markets – for example, eight out of 10 people in China, Brazil and SA have this expectation.

“The pandemic has forced us to become more conscious of the role technology can play in meeting our fundamental human needs,” says Masaya Nakamura, CEO of global solutions at Dentsu Aegis Network. “There has been a period of ‘techlove’ during the Covid-19 crisis, with brands using technology to pivot their relationship with consumers to support and empower their wellbeing. If this is to endure into the recovery, the challenge for brands is to humanise technology and ensure it is being deployed in service of people’s needs. That also means ensuring that increased investment in functional capabilities like e-commerce is matched by equal focus on building a truly empathetic brand.”

Beware the techlash

Despite the shorter-term benefits of technology during the pandemic, the survey indicates a longer-term trend of a “techlash” – a negativity towards technology that has been felt across the globe, in some countries more than others.

Across the globe, 57% of people today believe the pace of tech change is too fast (a level that has been consistent since 2018). Nearly half of all respondents believe that digital technologies are increasing the inequality gap between rich and poor, a sentiment seen most in SA (61%), China (61%) and France (57%).