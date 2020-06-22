How SA’s fast-food industry came together to feed those in need

During the lockdown, the SA fast-food industry – led by Nando’s, KFC and McDonald’s – stepped up, put their differences aside, and showed all South Africans that they, too, were in this together.

Despite experiencing the complete closure of their businesses for the first five weeks of lockdown – with zero income – the three brands embarked on a campaign with Joint Aid Management (JAM) to feed South Africans – those who were hungry and on the streets, and without hope and nutrition, in a very dark time.

They launched the joint initiative #StreetwisePeriPeriMcBurger – firing it up, getting streetwise and lovin’ it as they came to the aid of those in need.

But now, with the lockdown easing and their businesses opening up for customers, will Nando’s, KFC and McDonald’s continue as an altruistic trio, or will they disband their initiative to prioritise their bottom-line profits once again?

Join the FM Redzone discussion with Arye Kellman (chief creative officer, Tilt), Ntombizamasala Hlophe (strategy director, Yellowwood), Greg Solomon (CEO, McDonald’s SA), Suhayl Limbada (marketing director, KFC SA) and Doug Place (chief marketing officer, Nando’s) in a digitised event that looks at the JAM initiative, and what the brands have in the pipeline.

Date: July 7 2020

Time: 9am-10am

Register now here.