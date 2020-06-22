News & Insights

How SA’s fast-food industry came together to feed those in need

22 June 2020 - 08:00
Picture: MATT CARDY/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: MATT CARDY/GETTY IMAGES

During the lockdown, the SA fast-food industry – led by Nando’s, KFC and McDonald’s – stepped up, put their differences aside, and showed all South Africans that they, too, were in this together.

Despite experiencing the complete closure of their businesses for the first five weeks of lockdown – with zero income – the three brands embarked on a campaign with Joint Aid Management (JAM) to feed South Africans – those who were hungry and on the streets, and without hope and nutrition, in a very dark time. 

They launched the joint initiative #StreetwisePeriPeriMcBurger – firing it up, getting streetwise and lovin’ it as they came to the aid of those in need.

But now, with the lockdown easing and their businesses opening up for customers, will Nando’s, KFC and McDonald’s continue as an altruistic trio, or will they disband their initiative to prioritise their bottom-line profits once again?

Join the FM Redzone discussion with Arye Kellman (chief creative officer, Tilt), Ntombizamasala Hlophe (strategy director, Yellowwood), Greg Solomon (CEO, McDonald’s SA), Suhayl Limbada (marketing director, KFC SA) and Doug Place (chief marketing officer, Nando’s)  in a digitised event that looks at the JAM initiative, and what the brands have in the pipeline.

Date: July 7 2020

Time: 9am-10am

Register now here.

Economic anxiety among consumers

Survey finds that consumers are more afraid of the economic impact of the coronavirus than of actually contracting it
News & Insights
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Rise of the nillionaires
News & Insights
2.
Gen Next: Does education align with the ...
News & Insights
3.
Advertising industry loses a veteran
News & Insights
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Majority black-owned Joe Public United ...
News & Insights
5.
Why these 9 tips should be at the top of your ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.