Advertising industry loses a veteran

Respected adman Mike Ellman-Brown has died of cancer. He was responsible for numerous award-winning campaigns

18 June 2020 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF

Respected adman Mike Ellman-Brown has died of cancer. He was responsible for numerous award-winning campaigns for brands including Coca-Cola, Bell’s whisky and Nando’s.

Ellman-Brown worked with the BBDO network and later the McCann Erickson group, and became executive creative director at Herdbuoys McCann Erickson. One of the founders of Herdbuoys, Happy Ntshingila, says: "He was key to our success. He made us find ourselves as an agency and built a creative credo that defined us."

Ellman-Brown was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and decided to end his advertising career at his agency, Stick, in 2014.

