Why these 9 tips should be at the top of your 2020 brand-building to-do list

How do your actions of today affect your brand outcomes tomorrow? The world is dealing with the unforeseen challenge not only of understanding the coronavirus but also its economic and consumer behaviour impact, and how to keep building brands as we prepare for growth in these uncertain times.

Concern in SA is among the highest in the world. These concerns are rooted primarily in fears about financial security and fuelled by the government’s stringent measures, as well as media exploding with the debate around the economic impact. Facing challenges from panic-buying to lockdown, many brands have been paralysed in the face of the pandemic, but recovery is in sight.

BrandZ’s top 9 insights include both short- and long-term implications, as well as aspects of trust and media investment. Brands that have evolved to help people over time need to offer a recognisable guarantee of quality, as well as simplified decision-making and an expression of reliability. But in times of crisis, where the environment is in constant flux, it’s the agile brands that are best able to adapt that come out as overall winners. It’s essential to create action plans — not just for today but for recovery for the future as we move towards the light at the end of the tunnel ...

Amid the global Covid-19 crisis, the BrandZ strong brands portfolio has been better insulated against losses.

Here's how:

Brand building expenditure is an investment, not a cost.

This varies by market and sector, but trend data from the Great Recession of 2008 is instructive of how brands can regain growth. That said, some sectors will be permanently affected in the new normal, so we need to focus on innovation as strong brands recover nine times faster after a crisis.

SA’s informal sector, for example, sees an annual turnover of R85m. Many of the brands that are active in this space are quickly adapting to the changing times to offer WhatsApp ordering and delivery by runners.

Manage the short term — easy to mind, easy to hand

The quality of simplifying decision-making for consumers relies on the ability to bring to mind a rich set of associations, but with uncertainty and disruption all around, the natural inclination is to pause and delay big-ticket purchases.

However, as the Covid-19 disruption is expected to last for 18 months, you need to ensure your brand retains salience in mental and physical availability without compromising its core values. The primary need is mental availability, which advertising will deliver, so don’t go dark.

Plan for the long term and optimise your brand’s meaningful difference

Beyond day-to-day functionality, we need to look beyond the short-term and plan for plausible futures based on changed behaviours and the desire to return to normal. Meaningful difference is the key growth driver of strong and healthy brands, comprising five vital signs: Purpose, innovation, communications, brand experience and love. Note that while CSR alone garners goodwill and helps build corporate reputation, it cannot do enough alone to step-change brand preference. At its best, societal impact goes deep into innovation and how we do business to offer new solutions, creating potential for long-term incremental growth.

With 53% of South Africans saying they now pay more attention to the origin of products and 69% more in favour of products with South African origin, now’s the time for local brands to shine.