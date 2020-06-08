The future of SA adland

Consumption habits are changing at a rapid pace as consumers re-evaluate their relationships and perceptions of brands. The Covid-19 lockdown has shifted sentiments, with the economic downturn influencing everyday spend. Consumers are basing purchasing decisions on affordability, and true needs vs wants – a necessary step for financial prudence. How are brands and advertisers going to respond to these changes in consumer attitude? If digital is the silver bullet for driving messages of influence, how effective will it be in an economy crippled by inequality?

Join Bongani Chinkanda, founder of Diaries of a Salesman, in conversation with Sean Donovan, President of TBWA\Asia and Andrea Quaye, C-suite marketing executive.

WEDNESDAY | JUNE 17 | 10am

Register at here.