Free mentoring for small ad agencies

Veteran ad personality and former agency head Ann Nurock is launching a free mentorship programme for small ad agencies

04 June 2020 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/convisum
Veteran ad personality and former agency head Ann Nurock, now senior partner at Relationship Audits & Management, is launching a free mentorship programme for small ad agencies.

It will be offered to nine agencies over the next year starting in July, staggered for three agencies over a three-month period each.

It will include reviewing their credentials; identifying strengths and weaknesses; defining their proposition; refining their technical needs; and preparing them to be pitch-ready for clients.

Nurock says the pandemic has hit the advertising and communications industry hard, particularly smaller agencies that don’t have the finances and resources that bigger, more established shops have.

News & Insights
