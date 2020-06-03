The Nedbank IMC conference 2020 goes virtual

The Nedbank IMC 2020 conference will be held virtually on July 24. The conference was meant to take place on March 19, but due to the lockdown it had to be postponed.

This virtual marketing conference will be a first of its kind in SA.

“Thought leadership is needed now more than ever,” says IMC CEO Dale Hefer. “Business is looking to marketing to guide the way; and never has marketing had a better opportunity to prove its worth at the boardroom table.”

This year’s conference theme is “Marketing works. More than ever. Work it.” It will be screened live from a virtual studio. The conference will feature among others international keynote speaker Fernando Machado, the global CMO of Burger King, who will be joining from Miami, and Patrick Collister, author, speaker and advertising guru, who will be joining from London.

As the conference will now be online, the ticket price has been reduced from R5,000 to R2,950, excluding VAT. “The good news is that there is now room for more people to join us online,” says Hefer. “Our Ted Talk format, with 18 top thought leaders making presentations in one day, remains in place,” she says.

To book your spot at the July virtual conference go to www.imcconference.com

For more information or media enquiries contact Dale Hefer on 083-631-6727 or at dale@imcconference.com or imogen@imcconference.com