Bell-bottoms and the virus

Looking back to my first day of work in January 1980, the big news was uMkhonto weSizwe, the military wing of the ANC, demonstrating against the British Lions rugby team visiting SA. My other vivid recollection of that day was the heavy material of the maroon bell-bottoms I had bought for the occasion – my most expensive purchase to date.

It was a time of telex machines, typing and Tipp-ex; not to mention realms of post which comprised a fair amount of junk mail. Television and radio stations (such as LM Radio) and their DJs were the hot topics, as were the launch of Capital Radio 604 and Radio 702. These were seismic events at the time given that before this all radio stations in the country had been owned by the SABC. Drive-time advertising could only be booked with two spots in the morning and two spots in the afternoon, which had to be bought as a package.

There was one television station in 1980. The agency would put forward its annual budget and a few weeks later the contract for 30 spots read throughout the year would arrive in the post. Moreover, if you received the number of posts you asked for you would be happy – there simply was no choice around programmes or flighting.

The big change to hit the retail sector and revolutionise how consumers shopped at this time was the opening of the first Pick n Pay Hypermarket, where both food and general merchandise were sold.

Options in the media world felt as though they were exploding, what with new radio stations and talk of a second television channel starting. Amusing as it may seem today, at the time it was akin to the launch of a new social media platform.

The point is this: I have spent 40 years working in the advertising industry and every year brings with it some fundamental change. From fax machines to digital media, microwaves, barcodes and scanners to social, economic and political shifts, the industry is a rollercoaster where no day is ever the same and the best way to keep up is to stay ahead of the game.

This constant tsunami of events means that as an industry we have been hearing different versions of the same story for some time about decreased budgets and stretched finances in marketing departments.