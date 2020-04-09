Radio Awards winners to be announced online on April 17

All eyes will be on the heroes of the SA radio industry when the winners of the 10th annual Radio Awards are announced – online – on Friday April 17 at 2pm.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, the organisers of the Radio Awards, Arena Events, took an early decision to hold the event in a digitised format this year as opposed to hosting the usual gala dinner. The event will be streamed to allow the radio industry as well as loyal listeners to celebrate the winners. Comedian Loyiso Madinga will act as master of ceremonies from his home, which will ensure that despite the event being held online, audiences will be able to enjoy his unique sense of humour.

The Radio Awards this year received a record-breaking 2,000 entries, and more than 160 stations entered. The My Station listener’s choice category received 890,000 votes.

Head of Arena Events, Taryn Westoby, says that this year an experienced and seasoned advisory board and adjudication panel was elected, which makes the Radio Awards competition more representative of SA’s radio industry. “In addition, we launched a new category, the Station Manager’s Choice, for station managers to vote for a staff member who works behind the scenes (not on air) and supports the on-air team to contribute to the success of the station. At the same time we embarked on a strong communication campaign across the industry and appointed BDO South Africa as our auditing firm to verify the results.”

Thanking the industry as a whole for its support of the Radio Awards, together with listeners and the National Association of Broadcasting, Westoby says the support shows just how valuable the awards are to the sector. In return, she says, the Arena Events team has been hard at work to ensure that there will be an online show to remember.

Those wishing to watch the awards online are encouraged to register their details on www.radioawards.co.za. This will enable them to receive links as well as a reminder to log in ahead of time, before the winners are announced.

The list of this year’s category finalists is also available on www.radioawards.co.za. For social media – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – use #SARadioawards and follow @SARadioawards.