Arena Events brings its events series online

Despite the challenges that businesses are facing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is vital that brands continue to disseminate their communications – more so now than ever before. To this end, Arena Events has announced its intention to offer its bespoke events online in a digitised format so that brands and stakeholders can continue to interact over the lockdown period and beyond.

“The reality is that even after lockdown it is likely that the number of people who may meet at a public gathering will be restricted, which is why Arena Events has taken the decision to ensure it is business as usual and we continue to assist clients to enhance their brand communication,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events. “Our role is to support them in keeping their businesses up and running by helping them to continue to reach their audiences during this period.”

Every successful event has three key elements, she explains: strong content and speakers, matched with a high-quality target audience, all brought together with the right suppliers and technology.

Thanks to the company’s investment in these elements, it has been able to transform bespoke client events such as the Business Day Dialogues, Financial Mail Private Lounges and Sowetan Dialogues into online digital formats. Clients will continue to receive the same comprehensive marketing campaigns before, during and after the event through Arena Holdings Group’s news titles. Therefore clients will still be able to reach audiences in the sectors of business, leadership, media and marketing, finance and investment and lifestyle.

“We have created a niche in the market for our events thanks to the strong relationships we have forged with our news editors,” Westoby explains. “The new digital format makes it possible for our clients to maintain their thought leadership positions across their various industries, which is particularly vital in times like these. To ensure that brands remain trusted and visible to their audiences, and are seen to be supporting them during tough times, ongoing engagement is essential.”