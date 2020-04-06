LVMH converts perfume factories to make hand sanitiser

This strategy, however, goes even deeper. LVMH is showing a true understanding of the definition of luxury and what it means to consumers at different times in their lives. Luxury has traditionally been about providing high-quality products to high-end consumers, but in recent times it aligns more to being able to fill consumers’ every need at the highest level. While the crisis around Covid-19 is taking place in a moment in time, for now supplying hand sanitiser where it is most needed and in severe shortage simply makes sense. It is also caring and commendable, and that is what makes LVMH a leader in the luxury retail category.

The hand sanitiser is not branded but will be a no-name product produced by LVMH. This removes the idea that the company caters only for wealthy consumers with expensive products, and demonstrates that the business is flexible in its thinking and receptive to changes in the market.

At a time when economic fallout is most certainly a given, LVMH is demonstrating the type of thinking that keeps brands alive during a crisis – the type of thinking that will be needed a lot more in the coming months.