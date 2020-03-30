The world of digital media is set to change

We’re moving into a world where the boundaries of physical and digital are becoming blurred. Audiences today are far more connected and marketers have to find innovative ways to stand out to make real connections.

During his state of the nation address, President Ramaphosa promised free data to South Africans in the low-income bracket. This is an opportunity for digital media specialists like us to reach an existing market that has previously been quite difficult to connect with on digital channels.

The media industry, digital in particular, is facing a tremendous growth period right now, which will only accelerate once we return to the new post-Covid-19 normal. But this also comes with its own challenges.

For example in our industry, Generation Z (those born from 1995) start to enter the job market, we will be seeing significant changes in the ways that brands and consumers communicate as digital behaviours are expected to shift – faster than they did before. As we head into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Gen Z’s efforts are going to be more focused on using technology that allows for more personal and financial independence, diversity and competitiveness.

This audience is typically a self-starter, self-motivator and self-learner who place a premium on do-it-yourself, innovation and entrepreneurship activities. They respond to open, honest and timely messaging and prefer in-person, collaborative and transparent communication.

This leads to massive corporates like Google adapting to its consumer demands by providing more transparency, greater privacy, choice, and control over how their data is used. It will lead to the death of cookie data, which will significantly change the way we use cookies to understand our audiences.