Joe Public Connect receives top accolades at IAB Bookmarks Awards

Joe Public Connect, digital arm of brand and communications group, Joe Public United, received top accolades at the 12th annual IAB Bookmarks Awards, with two special honours in particular — “Best Contribution to Transformation in the Digital Industry” and “Best Digital Youngster”, awarded to Nosipho Maseko.

Both of these are affirmation of the agency’s purpose in action, which is to deliver on the growth of its people, clients and the country.

Joe Public Connect also took home two silver and six bronze awards across various categories. These achievements highlight the agency’s ongoing pursuit of excellence and seamless integration across the group’s 360° offering.

The achievements are also a testament to the group’s successful partnerships with clients such as Jet, Amnesty International and Chicken Licken. “We are fortunate to have forged incredible alliances with clients who share our uncompromising belief in great creative work as a driver for proven results,” says Mpume Ngobese, Joe Public Connect MD.

The agency was represented by both Ngobese and head of social Kalliebree Keynerd on this year’s judging panel. “Participating in this award show is critical to building an ever-better understanding of the calibre of work being done in SA, and making a meaningful contribution towards the country’s digital landscape,” says Ngobese.

Joe Public Connect looks forward to continuing to push creative boundaries, to playing an increasing leadership role in the transformation of the digital arena, and to nurturing the young talent needed to fuel our industry’s growth in the years to come.

