Warc releases Creative 100 ranking

The campaign most awarded for creativity in the World Advertising Research Center’s (Warc’s) top Creative 100 ranking in the past year was Burger King’s “The Whopper Detour” by FCB New York. The ranking features the most creatively awarded agencies, agency networks, brands and campaigns on a global scale.

Mobile sales through the Burger King app tripled over the period of the campaign, which was designed to drive use of the app. The chain also experienced the highest number of in-store visits in four years.

What stood out most about this year’s winning campaign, according to Gabriel Schmitt, co-chief creative officer of FCB New York, is that not only did the idea achieve much from a creative perspective, it showed proper business results and provided the solution to a business problem through the use of creativity.

Second place went to a lip-sync video called “Viva La Vulva”, a campaign created by AMV BBDO London for feminine hygiene brand Bodyform/Libresse. Third place was awarded to Nike’s “Dream Crazy”, featuring NFL player Colin Kaepernick and created by Wieden +Kennedy Portland.

McCann New York was voted the top creative agency in the world, rising from fifth place last year, while Droga5 New York came in second and Wieden+Kennedy third.

Top creative brand for the second year running was Burger King. Nike was in second position and Xbox in third. Burger King produced four campaigns that ranked in the top 100 across three different markets (Brazil, USA and Spain), while this year Xbox jumped from 11th in the rankings to third.

No 1 creative advertiser was Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King. Nike came in second and AB InBev third. Global chief marketing officer of Restaurant Brands International, Fernando Machado, says the company’s top ranking is thanks to its collaborative approach across every market in the world.

The USA was the topmost creatively awarded country, followed by the UK and Brazil. In the past three years, SA has improved its rankings. It was placed seventh in Warc’s 2020 rankings, which are based on the tracking of award shows throughout 2019. In 2019 SA was ranked ninth, and in 2017 it was in 24th position.

Through its Creative, Effectiveness and Media 100 campaigns Warc celebrates excellence across the advertising industry, allowing marketers exposure to the world’s most talked-about campaigns and enabling them to see the effect their work has on branding.